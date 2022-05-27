Englewood's Bernard Michael Pisani, 79, Found Success On Wall St. And Joy In Family & Friends

Bernard Michael Pisani died Sunday evening, March 20, 2022. He would have turned 80 this October. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Shelden Ogilvy Pisani; three of his four children, Michael, David and Laura (his youngest child, Alice, having sadly predeceased him); seven grandchildren; his three brothers, Anthony, John, and Christopher; and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews — all of whom now miss him terribly.

He was born in New York City to Brenda and Dr. Bernard Pisani and was raised in Englewood, where he attended the Englewood School for Boys. He entered Lafayette College and graduated DePauw University with a BA degree, a wife, and a son. He made his career on Wall Street, initially taking a position with a small Wall Street firm, Stevens, Rothchild & Co., which he ultimately took over and, through a series of events, combined with the then OTC powerhouse Troster Singer & Company, becoming its president and chairman and a limited partner in Spear, Leeds & Kellogg. He then transitioned to the semi-retired life of private investment for which he was known for the last several decades of his life.

An avid racquets man, he enjoyed tennis and squash. He loathed golf every time he played it, which he did often. He regarded all such activities as a pretext to the more important post-match society where important matters were deeply analyzed and profoundly resolved. He was consummate in backgammon and chess and a Silver Life Master in contract bridge. He was proud to have been president and prouder to have been entertainment chairman of the Short Hills Club. He nurtured the annual backgammon tournament he instituted at the Bay Head Yacht Club. He was extensively read, extensively travelled, and extensively reflective.

He loved his family and he loved his friends. He is most properly remembered in their reflected glow of love for him.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on June 4th at St. Rose of Lima in Millburn with a reception to follow at the Short Hills Club, which is at Lakeshore Drive in Short Hills. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers or other remembrances, donation be made for the benefit of Greater Newark Conservancy.

