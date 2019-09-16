East Hanover Girl, 5, Dies After Courageous Cancer Battle

Gabriella Grace Irene was destined for greatness.

Born on lucky St. Patrick's Day in 2014, Gabby of East Hanover grew to become a vivacious and sassy girl.

She loved playing with her dolls, dress-up and especially her big brother, Vito.

Fate had other plans of Gabby, though, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 Rhabdomysarcoma -- an aggressive form of sarcoma -- nearly one year ago.

Gabby, 5, died after a courageous battle on Friday, Sept. 13.

More than $75,000 had been raised for her family on a GoFundMe as of Monday.

"Gabby made sure everyday was filled with fun and excitement," her obituary says.

"Gabby had the best smile, which never wavered, showing just how fearless she was."

She is survived by her parents, Diane (Teixeira) and Vito Irene; her big brother, 'Little' Vito; her rabbit Coco and fish Dory.

Gabby is also survived by her her maternal grandparents, Norberto and Maria Teixeira; her paternal grandparents, Antonio and Adriana Irene; her uncle Michael and godmother, Karissa Teixeira.

Also surviving Gabby are her paternal aunts, Angela Irene, Maria Irene, and Antoinetta Nina and husband Juan; her Godfather, Rene Colon; her cousins, Mila Teixeira, Anthony, Joseph, Valentino, and Emma Nina; and her favorite cousin, Rita Chaves.

Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 19 and Friday, Sept. 20 at Hancliffe Home for Funerals, from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday.

A Funeral Mass will be at 12 p.m. Friday, at Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart RC Church, with entombment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.