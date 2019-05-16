Dumont's Paulie Reisinger Jr., 9, Dies After Valiant Battle With Brain Cancer

Paulie Reisinger, Jr. of Dumont passed away peacefully on May 9 after a valiant battle with brain cancer. He was 9 years old.

Services were held Monday.

"He was not in pain and drifted away on his terms," his father Paul Reisinger wrote on Facebook. "He will forever be 9 years old in our hearts."

Hundreds of people expressed condolences on Reisinger his wife Marta's Facebook pages, many thanking them for being open in their journey.

As much as Paulie had a difficult life, his parents made sure he lived live life to the fullest.

Paulie played basketball and soccer on special needs teams and enjoyed attending horse therapy and watching all types of sports.

He was the beneficiary of the Teaneck PBA's costume party in 2017, which raised more than $4,000 for his cause.

More than $12,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched in 2014 for the Reisinger family.

Paulie is survived by his parents, Paul and Marta Reisinger; and his sister Sofia.

Donations in Paulie's memory can be made to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

