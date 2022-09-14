Delaware Valley HS Grad, Landscaper, Devoted Dad Dies Suddenly, 35

Delaware Valley High School graduate, landscaper, and devoted father Joshua Matthew Lovelace died unexpectedly at his home in Greentown, PA on Tuesday, Aug. 16. He was 35.

Joshua graduated from Delaware Valley High School in 2005 before pursuing a career as a landscaper, his obituary says.

Joshua was known for his one-of-a-kind sense of humor and upbeat personality.

Above all, he embraced his role as a loving father to his young son, Landon Jenks.

In addition to his son, Joshua leaves behind his father, Todd Lovelace; his mother, Debbie Mineau; three brothers, Jon Maney, Patrick Lovelace and Jasper Bruno; his sister, Stephanie Hegmann; as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Joshua’s celebration of life will be held at the Pavilion at Airport Park in Matamoras, PA, on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Click here to view the full obituary of Joshua Matthew Lovelace.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.