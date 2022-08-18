Dedicated Dad, Hunterdon County Outdoorsman Dies Suddenly, 39

Dedicated dad and Hunterdon County outdoorsman Charles William Snyder died unexpectedly on Friday, August 12. He was 39.

Born in Missoula, Montana, Charles moved to Milford and graduated from Delaware Valley Regional High School in 2001, his obituary says.

Charles was known for his love of spending time outdoors, especially returning to his home state of Montana.

“No matter the town or the state, he was truly home being outside,” his memorial says.

Charles also collected Hot Wheels and celebrated as a fan of the Eagles and Phillies.

Above all, Charles was a dedicated father to his loving daughter, Autumn L. Snyder.

In addition to his daughter, Charles leaves behind his wife Christine M. (Connelly) Snyder; his mother, Kitty Snyder; his sister, Kristine D. Snyder, and niece, Emma Sue; his brother, Russell J. Snyder, and his niece, Nikki, and nephew, Shelton; as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

A celebration of life will be set at a later date.

Click here to view the full obituary of Charles William Snyder.

