Death Of Councilman's Son, World Salsa Champ Devastates Union County Town

The sudden death of a 10-year-old world Salsa dancing champion whose father is an elected official and mother is a Board of Education member has devastated the Linden community.

Ariel Rivas Rosado died in what local officials are calling a "tragic accident" on Friday, Feb. 10. His mother is BOE member Dayanara Rosado Quezada, and his father is 5th Ward Councilman Carlos Rivas.

A fifth grader at School No. 4, Ariel was a skilled Salsa dancer, according to a GoFundMe page launched for the family.

He took classes at the Quimbara Dance Studio and placed first at the World Salsa Summit held in Miami last month, the page says.

"Ariel believed deeply in helping others," the GoFundMe reads, noting he had dreams of becoming both a basketball player and lawyer.

Linden Schools Superintendent, Dr Rocco Tomazic remembered Ariel as "full of life, happy, respectful, sweet, and kind."

"It important that we not speculate about the recent death of our beloved son of Linden, 10 year old, Ariel Rivas," Linden Mayor Derek Armstead wrote on Facebook.

"His loved ones are already devastated and we must not add to their pain. They will need all our love and support. Let me repeat, this was a tragic accident that no parents have to endure.

"It is important to remember that we are all family in Linden. To say we are deeply saddened by this loss is a severe understatement. There simply are no words to describe the trauma, heartbreak and sorrow that we are all experiencing."

Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 17 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Krowicki McCracken Funeral Home. A funeral service will beheld Saturday, Feb. 18. Click here for service information.

