Death Of Beloved 21-Year-Old Basketball Player Sends Shockwaves Through Newark School System

Shock and sadness spread across Newark this week for those who knew Minerva "Chewy" Hernandez, who died after battling cancer for many years. She was 21 years old.

Chewy attended Abington Elementary School and later Arts High School, where she left a lasting impact on her peers, teachers and administrators.

"I mourn the loss of this larger than life, loving being, but even more," said Abington's former vice principal, Sandy Heintz, "I mourn all that she could have become."

Heintz began her role at the school the same year Chewy transferred in. They were both new -- but Chewy never acted like it, Heintz said.

"She was confident, vibrant, and outspoken from the beginning," Heintz told Daily Voice. "Her smile and jovial spirit could light up a room. She was the kind of kid who needed to know the 'why' behind decisions and was not afraid to question authority. I respected and adored this lively child."

Heintz never missed one of Chewy's basketball games. Nor did her mom, Mitzi.

"She played with all the gumption that you might imagine and was a joy to watch on the court," said Heintz. "From fourth grade on, she played clarinet in the school band. She loved making music as much as she loved playing sports, and I suggested that she audition for Arts High School in 8th grade. I told her that she would find like minded peers there."

And eventually, she did. Chewy texted Heintz one day saying she found a "real home" at Arts High School.

"Chewy was like few that I’ve run across in my over 40 years in education," Heintz recalled. "She read people very well from a young age. She knew instinctively who was and who wasn’t pure of heart. She always spoke her own truth and did not hesitate to question authority.

"While she would give many adults in the school a run for their money, her peers loved and respected this honest, funny, outspoken young person. In 8th grade, she was elected class president by a landslide. She took this role seriously and proved to be an outstanding leader. "

Fate, however, had other plans in store for Chewy, who spent most of her teenage years battling cancer.

"No one was ever sure how sick this awful cancer had made her," said Heintz, "because she remained optimistic and downplayed her symptoms until the end."

Heintz saw Chewy a few weeks before she died. She was as upbeat as ever.

"She played enthusiastically with my very active puppy and was looking forward to her own puppy's arrival from the Make a Wish Foundation," Heintz said.

"I’m so glad her puppy Coco arrived before Chewy departed the Earth. My last communication with Chewy was a texted picture of Coco giving Chewy a kiss. That puppy will be a bridge for her wonderful, supportive mother now."

Danielle Pettiford, formerly the head cook at Abington, remembered Chewy as a "ball of light.

"She was a beautiful soul," she told Daily Voice, "She touched so many different people's hearts. All of the adults, too. The old teachers and administrators are so upset.

"I love that girl."

