Dean’s List Nursing Student, Devoted NJ Mom And Business Owner Dies One Day After 25th Birthday

Dean’s List nursing student, devoted New Jersey mother and business owner Ashley Marie Holloway died unexpectedly on Monday, July 25 — just one day after her 25th birthday.

Born in Trenton, Ashley graduated from Lawrence High School, her obituary says.

Ashley went on to attend the Culinary Art Institute of Philadelphia, and had worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant for several years, her memorial says.

Ashley had also made the Dean’s List at the Lincoln Technical Institute, where she was continuing her nursing studies.

Meanwhile, she was the co-owner of Twin Tasties, LLC catering business with her twin sister, Princess Holloway.

While juggling her many aspirations, Ashley served as an endlessly caring and dedicated mother to her beloved daughter, Aliviah.

In addition to her twin sister and daughter, Ashley leaves behind her loving parents, Angelique Holloway Cosme (Norberto) and Joseph “Prince” White; brother, Shakim White; sister, Laniya White; grandmother, Rev. Dr. E. Diane Holloway; grandfather, Ernest Holloway; uncle, Timothy Holloway; aunt, Charlene Davis; uncle, Charles L. Davis, II; uncle, Ernest Holloway, Jr.; niece, Hayden Jones; great aunt, Lorraine Day; as well as countless close friends.

Ashley’s funeral was held at Ministerios Fraternidad Cristiana in Trenton on Friday, July 29.

“Today I lost my best friend, my other half, my twin sister,” reads a heartbreaking Facebook tribute from Ashley’s twin sister, Princess.

“I love you, at least you are not suffering anymore, I’m going to keep your name alive and you will always be here with me in spirit. I love you, sister, rest in peace.”

