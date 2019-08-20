Dean Caracciola, 16, 4th-Generation Nutley Resident 'Loved By All'

Dean Angelo Caraacciola, a lifelong Nutley resident, died Aug. 9. He was 16 years old.

Born in Livingston, he was part of the fourth generation of his family to call Nutley home. A junior at Horizon High School in Livingston, he was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and the New York Giants. Gifted with an ear for music, he loved to hear his father play acoustic guitar and enjoyed playing Guitar Hero. He also loved Wheel of Fortune, Deal or No Deal and Family Feud.

Remembered as a beloved brother, son, grandson and uncle, his greatest joy was spending time with his family, who described him as always upbeat and blessed with a contagious smile. "To know Dean was to love Dean," loved ones wrote.

He is survived by his beloved parents Fred and Gabrielle (nee Ambrosino) Caracciola; his devoted brother Victor Caracciola; his loving maternal grandmother Patricia Lombardi, and loving paternal grandfather Fiorvanti Caracciola; and his cherished nephew Lorenzo Caracciola. He is also survived by his 11 loving aunts, 10 loving uncles, and 26 loving cousins.

He is predeceased by his maternal grandfather Alfonse Lombardi, and his paternal grandmother Barbara Sicoli.

Loved ones extended a special thank you to Uncle Joey, one of Dean's primary caregivers and his best friend. Family also expressed their unending gratitude to the other caregivers who tended to Dean.

Arrangements were by Biondi Funeral Home. Internment was at Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield.

