Dad Changing Tire Killed On NJ Roadside Spent Day Fixing Up New Home For Family

An Elizabeth husband and father of two was struck and killed by a car as he fixed a tire on his vehicle last weekend on Routes 1&9 in Rahway, those who knew him said.

More than $73,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Steven Neves De Oliveira's wife, Diane, and their 1-year-old twin sons, Ethan and Grayson, as of Wednesday, Jan. 25.

De Oliveria had spent the day fixing up the new house where the family was planning to move and was on his way back to his family when he was struck, the GoFundMe says. He was 36 years old.

First responders rendered emergency aid at the scene Saturday, Jan. 21, but De Oliveria was declared dead at the scene, NJ Advance Media reports.

"Steve’s greatest joys in life were his boys and he couldn’t wait to move them into the new home he had just bought so they could begin making memories together," wrote fundraiser organizer Brendan Bento.

"Steve was an incredibly selfless person who always knew how to have fun in every situation and had a natural knack to make those around him laugh.

"He was a wonderful son and loving older brother with countless friends and family that all saw him as a role model and a hard-working family man."

According to his obituary, De Oliveira most recently worked as an auto mechanic in Avenel. In addition to his wife and sons, he is survived by his brothers, parents, and many relatives and friends, loved ones wrote.

Click here to donate to the De Oliveira family's GoFundMe campaign, or here to read the full obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.