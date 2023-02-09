Corvette Driver Killed In Route 80 Crash Was Dedicated Roofer, Obit Says

The 29-year-old Bergen County Corvette driver killed over the weekend in a crash on Route 80 was being remembered as a devoted husband, son and business owner.

Luis Ramirez-Cano, of Bogota, died when his vehicle was struck by a Lexus RX3 around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5 in Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Ramirez-Cano, formerly of Lodi, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to his obituary and various social media posts, Ramirez-Cano owned Luxury Roofing LLC. His Instagram is filled with inspirational quotes and his white Corvette.

"Everyone’s Perception is Different We Are All Having A Different REALITY At The Same TiME!" reads the caption of his final post which appears to have been published the day before he died.

"So Make Sure Your Not Tuning iNTO Someone Else Perception That You Forget About Your Own REALiTY."

On his business' Instagram page, Ramirez posted drone footage of many of his roofing projects, and videos of himself working. He appears to be passionate about his business, fashion, and cars.

"Anyone who knew Luis, can attest to the aura that he brought when he was present," his obituary reads. "He was a strong, humble, motivated man who, not only dreamed big, but made his dreams into fruition in the time he was with us."

He is survived by his wife, Andrea Verdugo; parents Santo and Gloria Ramirez; siblings Santo, Hennessey, Javier Gustavo Ramirez, and brother-in-law Anthony Verdugo; and a host of others.

Services were held Thursday, Feb. 9 at Di Chiara Funeral Home in Lodi. Interment was at St. Michael's Cemetery in South Hackensack.

