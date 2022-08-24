Contact Us
Obituaries

Construction Worker Jonathan Kirwan Of Haledon Dies, 34

Cecilia Levine
Jonathan Kirwan
Jonathan Kirwan Photo Credit: Jon Kirwan Facebook photo

Jonathan M. Kirwan of Haledon died in Paterson on Aug. 14, his obituary says. He was 34 years old.

Jonathan owned Kirwan Construction for the last four years, and was remembered as the "life of the party."

"He had a sparkle in his bright blue eyes and a contagious smile that lit up the room wherever he went," his obit reads.

Cremation was private. 

Click here for Jonathan M. Kirwan's complete obituary from the Festa Memorial Home.

