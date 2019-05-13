Community Rallying For Wayne's Jay Doremus Who Leaves Two Young Daughters Behind

Jay Doremus of Wayne being remembered as a "jokester" and "life of the party"

The 34-year-old passed away recently had "struggles and demons, and unfortunately some of these were too much for him to handle," said organizers of a GoFundMe that had raised more than $4,600 as of Monday morning.

The funds will go toward his beloved daughters, Aubrey, 4, and 7-year-old Delilah.

"He had the biggest heart and would do anything for anyone even give a stranger the shirt off his own back," the campaign says.

"He loved his little girls with everything he had and would do anything for their happiness."

A memorial service for the Jersey City native was held May 4.

