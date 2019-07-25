Community Rallies For Teen Daughter Of Wayne Dad, 40, Who Died Of Stroke

Anthony Garcia of Wayne died July 19 after suffering a stroke. He was 40 years old.

Garcia leaves behind his daughter Emily, 14.

More than $7,600 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Emily as of Thursday morning.

"Anthony’s passing comes as a great shock to his family & friends," campaign founder Maury Abreau said.

"This Go-Fund-Me was created to help provide the financial support needed. All funds raised will go directly towards his funeral expenses."

Cremation was private.

Click here to donate.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.