Community Rallies For Ramsey Mom After Husband's Sudden Death

The community is coming together for a Ramsey mom after her husband's sudden death.

Sean Kinch died on June 26 at 43 years old.

More than $14,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe as of Friday afternoon for his wife of 19 years, Anna.

The couple had just purchased a home together when tragedy struck. Funds from the campaign will help Anna and the girls stay in their new home.

A Midland Park business owner, Sean was remembered for his quick wit and generosity.

"We want to provide as much stability and security as possible for Anna while she deals with the shock and loss of her husband, until she gets back on her own feet," the GoFundMe says.

"We know that taking care of his family would be Sean’s number one priority."

