Community Rallies For Kearny Toddler, Mom After Dad's Sudden Death

Support is surging for the family of Sean M. Lowry, who died on Feb. 9.

A Belleville native, Sean was a lifelong Kearny resident who had a passion for music and movies, his obit says.

More than anything, though, he loved his family: His daughter, Grace, and wife, Devonne.

More than $5,700 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Devonne and Grace Lowry as of Tuesday morning.

"Sean was often in pain, and lived a large portion of his life fighting with Desmoid Tumors, but no one anticipated that a hospital stay for something unrelated would result in his passing," reads the GoFundMe, launched by Laurie Keim.

"Sean always lived his life with unwavering positivity and strength. He was always one of the kindest and most giving people you could ever hope to meet."

Services were held at the Armitage Wiggins Funeral Home.

Click here to donate to Sean's family.

