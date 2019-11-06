Community Rallies For Family Of Fair Lawn's Jason Spittle, 42

The Fair Lawn community is rallying for the family of a 42-year-old dad and sound engineer who passed away last month after a cancer battle.

Jason Spittle died on Oct. 26 of complications stemming from his battle, according to a GoFundMe page for his family .

The campaign, launched by Nicole Rios, had raised more than $17,100 for Spittle's wife, Megan, and their two young boys, Finnegan and Sullivan, as of Nov. 6.

Friends left condolences on the campaign, one in particular calling the Spittle family "unbelievably nice" and another remembering Jason as "one of the best human beings" he knew growing up.

Jason Spittle leaves behind his wife, Megan, and their two sons.

Jason was born in Idaho and lived in South Jersey and Brooklyn before settling in Fair Lawn eight years ago. He worked as a sound engineer and was an avid painter, musician and sculptor, his obituary says.

Services were held Oct. 30.

