Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Minivan Crash Topples Wires, Closes Route 17 For Hours
Obituaries

Community Rallies For Clifton Family Mourning Dad, 44

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Erwin De Los Reyes passed away on Dec. 30, 2019. He was 44 years old.
Erwin De Los Reyes passed away on Dec. 30, 2019. He was 44 years old. Photo Credit: GOFUNDME Jeffrey Pacheco

Thousands of dollars have been raised afternoon for a Clifton family in mourning.

Erwin De Los Reyes passed away on Dec. 30, 2019 -- leaving behind his wife, Sally, and four children, his obituary says.

More than $12,000 had been raised for the 44-year-old dad's family on a GoFundMe launched by Jeffrey Pacheco as of Sunday.

De Los Reyes was born in the Philippines, moving to the U.S. in 2004. He had been working as an engineer with Nokia in Murray Hill, according to his obituary.

Services and a cremation were held earlier this month.

Click here to donate.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.