Community Rallies For Atlantic County Baby After Dad, 18, Dies

Valerie Musson
Anthony Armitage, 18, became a father in the last year.
Anthony Armitage, 18, became a father in the last year. Photo Credit: Anthony Armitage Facebook

An Atlantic County community is rallying for a baby after the death of his 18-year-old father.

Anthony Francis Armitage Jr. of Dorothy died March 12, his obituary says .

More than $9,000 had been raised as of Tuesday on a GoFundMe created to help with funeral expenses. Extra donations will be used to support he and his girlfriend Jessica Clarke's son Carter, who “was tragically left without a father after this loss,” the fundraiser says.

Described as a “very loving soul,” Anthony attended Buena High School and worked at GiGi Provisions in Dorothy.

In addition to his son and girlfriend, he is survived by his parents, Anthony Armitage Sr. and Jamie Van Syckle, as well as grandparents, step-parents, sibling, aunts, uncles and cousins.

“We're not asking for much, even a bit of spare change helps."

Click here to view/donate to Anthony’s Funeral Costs on GoFundMe.

