Community Mourns Beloved Teaneck Food Pantry Founder Killed By Coronavirus

As coronavirus-related deaths and cases continued to mount, one of the communities hit hardest reeled at the news that COVID-19 had claimed one of its most beloved humanitarians.

Janice Preschel, who directed the Helping Hands Food Pantry in Teaneck, died Monday. She was 60.

Family members early Tuesday asked that people "take social distancing seriously" and honor her memory.

Preschel, a past president of the Teaneck Rotary, “was one of the kindest and most giving individuals I have ever met,” Deputy Mayor Elie Katz said.

Preschel co-founded the pantry with Katz in 2008 and almost single-handedly “built it up to over 100 families served a week, plus Thanksgiving and Christmas events,” Katz said.

Several years ago, Preschel was admitted to Hackensack University Medical Center with pain in her arm.

A viral infection left her blind.

Despite her disability, the Massachusetts native “volunteered every single day,” Katz said. “She lived for serving her community. She was the definition of selfless.”

Preschel was hospitalized earlier this month with virus-like symptoms.

Tributes continued to mount as word of her death from COVID-19 spread.

“My granddaughter and I met her at a Teaneck rally a couple of years ago,” wrote Minna Heilpern. “From that conversation we ended up volunteering a couple of times at the food pantry. Janice was so gracious and welcoming to my granddaughter. The food pantry is a testimony to Janice.”

"This is terrible news for our Teaneck family, and our Temple Emeth family,” state Sen. Loretta Weinberg added. “We mourn her loss. We know her memory will be a blessing."

“Janice was a special woman, caring, loving, an emblem of all that was good, and kind and decent,” Barbara Ley Toffler wrote. “In this sad time, this is the saddest news of all.”

“Our hearts are broken,” Katz added. “She will be missed by everyone.”

