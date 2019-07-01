Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Overnight Fire Damages Waldwick Pizza
Obituaries

Colleagues Remember 'Selfless' Carlstadt Motorcyclist Killed In Parkway Crash

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Devin Flores, 38 of Carlstadt.
Devin Flores, 38 of Carlstadt. Photo Credit: GOFUNDME

Colleagues and friends remembered a 38-year-old motorcyclist from Carlstadt killed in a crash on the Garden State Parkway as selfless and warm-hearted.

Devin Flores was headed northbound in the local lanes when he struck the back of a Subaru Legacy and overturned at milepost 116 around 12:40 p.m. Sunday, New Jersey State Police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

More than $3,100 had been raised in memory of Flores on a GoFundMe launched by a coworker at the Devoe Group, a Montclair-based real estate company, as of Monday.

"Devin Flores touched the lives of everyone he came in contact with," the page says.

"He was one of the most selfless, giving, and warm hearted individuals that walked upon this earth, and all of us over at the Devoe Group were lucky enough to call him a colleague and friend."

"This guy showed me that there are selfless people in this world," Steven Rosado added. "Lucky enough to have one as a friend."

Click here to donate.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.