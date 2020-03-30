Cliffside Park Baseball Coach Ben Luderer, 30, Dies Of Coronavirus

A 30-year-old Cliffside Park baseball coach and special education teacher died from complications related to coronavirus.

Ben Luderer, of River Vale, was starting catcher for Don Bosco Prep's team in 2008 -- which won the national championship with a 33-0 finish -- and later played for Marist College.

Cliffside Park Superintendent Michael Romagnino announced Luderer's passing Monday.

Luderer went to the hospital but was sent home because his symptoms presented as minor, his former Bosco coach Greg Butler told NorthJersey.com.

Luderer's former Bosco teammate Michael Apreda remembered him as selfless and respectfully honest.

His former Marist teammate Mike Orefice said Luderer always had a witty joke to break the tension when times got tough.

"Ben, we will not only miss your wit and sarcasm, but your kind heart and your willingness to help when it was needed," Cliffside Park School #6 PTA said.

