Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Obituaries

Christina Guardino Of Dumont Remembered As Great Neighbor, Sweet Soul

Cecilia Levine
Chrissy Guardino of Dumont
Chrissy Guardino of Dumont Photo Credit: Christina Guardino Facebook

Christina "Chrissy" Guardino of Dumont died at 44 years old.

More than $8,900 had been raised in her memory on a GoFundMe as of Tuesday afternoon.

Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 1, at Barrett Funeral Home in Tenafly. A memorial service is scheduled for Jan. 2 at noon, at the Saint Therese of Liseux Church in Cresskill.

Friends and loved ones remembered Chrissy as a fierce and caring friend.

"Christina was so incredible," the Gallup family wrote. "She was a great neighbor and friend. She will be truly missed by all she knew."

"I worked with Chrissy at Coach many years ago. Truly a sweet soul," Barbara Greco wrote on the campaign.

"We talked a lot about our little dogs and she always spoke with great love about her nephew Cole. She just congratulated me on my face book wall because I will be a Grandmother soon. She was just that kind of thoughtful person. I can see how much her friends and family loved her and I know why."

Chrissy is survived by her dog, Zoe; parents Michael and Rosanne; sisters Jennifer Guardino and Michelle Franke (Charles); niece and nephews Cole, Sophia and Ryan; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends, her obituary says.

