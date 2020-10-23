Chatham High School Graduate, Tri-Varsity Athlete Cory Heidaran Dies, 27

Former Jersey City and Chatham resident Cory C. Heidaran died Oct. 8. He was 27 years old.

Heidaran was born in Rockville, Maryland and spent time in California and North Carolina before settling in Chatham, where he graduated high school in 2012, according to his obituary.

Heidaran was known for his passion of sports and was an avid football, lacrosse and ice hockey player, making him a tri-varsity athlete, his obit says.

Cory attended SUNY Cortland and had most recently been working as an entrepreneur in Jersey City, according to a GoFundMe created in his memory.

“He was the type of friend who was there for you no matter what,” reads the fundraiser, which has garnered more than $15,000. “He was someone you could always count on, no matter what he was going through himself. Cory was the type of man whose smile and energy lit up any room he was in.”

Initial donations were used for Heidaran’s memorial service, which was held Oct. 16 at Wm. A. Bradley & Son Funeral Home in Chatham. Additional funds will be donated to the National Center for Learning Disabilities and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Click here to view/donate to ‘In Memory of Cory Heidaran.’

