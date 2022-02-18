Central Jersey Native, Beloved Dad Dies Suddenly, 38

Central Jersey native and beloved father Douglas Maurice Verschelde died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 19. He was 38.

Verschelde grew up in Medford before moving to Point Pleasant, where he lived at the time of his death, his obituary says.

A member of Five Alive Bassmasters, Verschelde loved fishing and working on his boat.

Verschelde was also an avid softball player and Scudz Sports teammate, his memorial says.

Above all, Verschelde is remembered for embracing his role as a loving father to his young daughter, Angelina LaChappelle, who was his “greatest joy in life.”

In addition to his daughter, Verschelde leaves behind a brother, Ryan (Amanda); nieces, Payton and Abigail, as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Verschelde’s services were held privately.

Donations can be sent in Verschelde’s memory to Angelina at:

Angelina LaChappelle, c/o Ryan Verschelde, 43 Tensaw Drive, Browns Mills, NJ 08015

Click here to view the full obituary of Douglas Maurice Verschelde.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.