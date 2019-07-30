'Caring, Selfless' Nurse Racquel Ferna M. Mateo Of Clifton Dies

Racquel Ferna M. Mateo of Clifton died on July 28. She was 48 years old.

Born in the Philippines, Racquel came to the U.S. in 1994, her obituary says. She settled in Union before moving to Clifton.

Racquel was a registered nurse who worked as a nurse manager at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center for more than 20 years.

Her brother Sherlock M. Mateo remembered her on Facebook as being "the most caring, humble, selfless, genuine" person.

She is predeceased by her father, Rodolfo D. Mateo.

Racquel is survived by her mother, Antonina M. Mateo; siblings Rodolfo M. Mateo, Jr., Gerlie M. Rivera, Heide M. Mateo, and Sherlock M. Mateo.

Burial will be at Holy Cross Memorial Park, in Quezon City, Philippines.

