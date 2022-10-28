Cancer Claims Life Of North Jersey Fireman, Devoted Dad Hours After Promotion To Lieutenant, 35

North Jersey firefighter and devoted father of three William Garcia died of cancer on Friday, Oct. 28 — just hours after he was promoted to lieutenant. He was 35.

Born in Teaneck, William was raised in Moonachie before his family moved to Pequannock when he was 11, according to a GoFundMe launched in February 2021 that raised upward of $100,000 as he underwent rigorous treatments after his initial diagnosis.

William was known as a skilled athlete in football and track and field and was even considered an all-star baseball player.

In college, William played rugby and participated as the outside center for the USA Tomahawks.

He then earned a nursing degree and has held many successful roles in his career, even fighting the pandemic on the frontlines.

At the same time, William graduated from the Morris County Fire Academy, earned his Emergency Medical Technician certification, and volunteered for the local first aid squad.

William, a devoted father of two sons, Cayden and Cole, and a daughter, Chelsea, will forever be remembered as an “indestructible ox” and a “real-life superman.”

In addition to his children, William is survived by his loving wife, Jessica, and many other family members and close friends.

William was initially diagnosed with Stage 4 Metastatic Melanoma in August 2020 at age 34, DailyVoice.com reported.

William was promoted to Lieutenant at the Byram Township Fire Department’s meeting on Thursday, Oct. 27, they announced in a post, stating that he would be in charge of Engine 4 and the Lee Hill Firehouse.

The department announced William’s passing in a post the next day.

“Our brother’s contagious battle is over and he is now at peace,” the post says.

William’s services were pending.

“Lt. Garcia will be sorely missed,” reads the post. “Rest in Peace brother, look over us and we have it from here.”

