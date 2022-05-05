‘Bundle Of Joy:’ NJ 1-Year-Old Dies Suddenly

Support is pouring in for a family from New Jersey left heartbroken after the unexpected death of their one-year-old son.

Presley Cash Rome died at his family’s home in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 27, his obituary says.

Born at Newton Medical Center, Presley was described as the “light of his parent’s eyes and a bundle of joy.”

The beloved boy was known for his love of dancing and contagious smile that lit up all those around him.

Meanwhile, nearly $11,000 had been raised on GoFundMe for Presley’s funeral expenses as of Thursday, May 5.

“Presley was just over one year old, and he was taken so suddenly,” reads the fundraiser. “We would like to come together in a time of need.”

Presley leaves behind his loving mother, Colleen Elizabeth Carey; his father, Andrew Christopher Rome; his siblings, Tyler, Mikayla, Adakin, and Sharon; as well as grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins from New Jersey.

Tributes also poured in on social media.

“This is so beyond devastating and tragic,” writes Ariana Amore.

“He was the sweetest angel…such a good baby. The pain everyone is going through right now is just unreal.”

Presley’s funeral will be held at Pinkel Funeral Home on Bank Street in Sussex on Tuesday, May 10.

“My beautiful baby,” reads one of several tributes from Presley’s mother, Colleen.

“I love you so much Presley…I want everyone to hold their babies so tight.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Assistance to the Rome Family’ on GoFundMe.

