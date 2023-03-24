Boxer Killed In Baltimore Mass Shooting Was Set To Fight In Paramus

A popular boxer killed in a mass shooting in Baltimore earlier this week was set to fight in Paramus

Ernest Hall, 33, was shot along with five others, including two teenagers, shortly after midnight on Thursday, March 23, in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The featherweight boxer (4-2-1, 1 KO) was set to fight Manalapan native John Leonardo (9-1-1, 4 KOs) in a 6-round bout at The Terrace at Biagio Ristorante, on April 1.

Hall’s ID had not been initially released by police investigators following the shooting, which left five others between the ages of 15 and 24 with injuries, including one who was listed in critical condition following the shooting. The other victims are in stable condition.

Police investigators said that a vehicle stopped on Edmondson Avenue and began randomly shooting into a crowd of people before the shooters got back in their vehicle and fled the area.

Support poured in from the boxing community for the father of three.

Hall ended his boxing career with a 4-2-1 record, which included one knockout. He was training to face off against John Leonardo on Saturday, April 1. in a six-round bout in Paramus, New Jersey.

