'Born A Fighter': Bergen County Dad, Auto Repairman Ronnie Guerra Dies, 30

Support was surging for the family of Bergen County dad and auto repairman Ronnie Guerra.

Guerra of Upper Saddle River died on Sunday, Nov. 27. He was 30 years old.

More than $11,200 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Guerra's daughter, Amia Lester as of Wednesday, Nov. 30.

"Ronnie's greatest joy and purpose in life was taking care of Amia," the page reads. "This trust is just one way we will ensure that his memory and love will live on with her."

Ronnie worked as a repairman at his family business, Ideal Service Center, Inc. in River Edge, built by his late grandfather, Aldo Guerra.

"Ronnie was born a fighter and shared his one-of-a-kind energy and humor with everyone he met," his obituary reads.

In addition to his daughter, Ronnie is survived by his parents, Laurie and Vincent Guerra; siblings Paul (Kara) and Emily Guerra; grandparents, Geraldine Guerra, Marcia and Ronald Zweig; along with uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Aldo Guerra.

Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home in Ramsey. A funeral service will be held Friday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m., at the funeral home, with internment to follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah.

Click here to donate to Amia's fund.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.