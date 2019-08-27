Bergenfield Heartbroken Over Death Of Former EMT, DPW Worker Carter Murdock, 21

Bergenfield is mourning the loss of DPW worker and former EMT Carter F. Murdock, who died on Aug. 23. He was 21 years old.

Carter had been working for the Bergenfield DPW and was a valued member of the Bergenfield Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

"Nobody ever had a bad word to say about Carter," Bergenfield Mayor Norman Schmelz said. "He was just a great kid."

Carter and his family have long been a fabric of the community, Schmelz said.

"Our members are devastated," BVAC Capt. Ryan Shell said.

"He was bright, caring, humble and helped so many people in the community when he responded to emergencies."

Carter is predeceased by his grandparents, Frank and Mary Vancura.

He is survived by his parents, Sean and Sharon Murdock; brother Brian Murdock; grandparents David and Eileen Murdock; as well as countless aunts, uncles, friends and colleagues.

"My deepest condolences go out to his family, his co workers, his friends and everyone he has touched," the mayor said.

"It is never easy to hear of anyone dying but someone so young is just so much harder to deal with it. My heart breaks as our community mourns his death."

Visitation is Thursday, Aug. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Riewerts Memorial Home. A funeral Mass will be Friday, Aug. 30 starting at 10 a.m., at St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Oradell.

