Bergen County Realtor, Dad Nelson Silva Jr. Dies Suddenly

A Bergen County realtor and dad of five died suddenly on Friday, July 15 at the age of 32.

Nelson Silva Jr. was born in Paterson and raised in Haledon before settling in Fair Lawn, his obituary says.

Silva worked for Keller Williams in Ridgewood as a real estate agent, according to his obit.

Nearly $1,700 had been raised as of Monday, July 18 on a GoFundMe for Silva's funeral expenses.

Silva was remembered on the fundraiser as a "kind, charismatic man who enjoyed helping out friends and family."

He leaves behind his wife, Princess (Canepa) Silva, and sons, Jayden, Javen, Avery, Adon, and Prince, among other loved ones.

Funeral services have been scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20 at St. Gerard Majella RC Church in Paterson.

