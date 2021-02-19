Bergen County Native Ryan Danlasky-Reineke Dies Suddenly, 26

Montvale native Ryan Joseph Danlasky-Reineke died unexpectedly at his home in Bloomfield on Jan. 22, 2021. He was 26 years old.

Born in Westwood and raised in Monvale, Ryan graduated from Pascack Hills in Montvale in 2012 and went on to complete his program at Lincoln Technical Institute. He later worked in commercial refrigeration, excelling as an HVAC technician.

Raised by a single mother, Ryan overcame the challenges of his high school years with grace, and loved his family deeply.

He adored his siblings Michael and Christina, and would brag to anyone about their accomplishments, in which he took enormous pride.

Ryan was gentle and sweet and always put others first. He never forgot birthdays or other holidays, always bringing flowers to every occasion.

He was being remembered for his "bright smile", and love of traveling.

An avid fan of the New Orleans Saints, the New York Yankees, he was passionate about golf and turtles.

Ryan was a regular at the Ambulance House, in Nanuet, a fan of beer and microbreweries. He was becoming quite a gourmet, adding cooking and food as a new passion.

That he was loved so much at the kids table during holidays speaks volumes about who Ryan was. He kept everyone in stitches with his wonderful sense of humor.

Ryan took pride in being well-dressed. Posthumously, family discovered he had a love of footwear, which runs in the family -- "the poignant, wistful things we discover about a loved one in a tragic circumstance," his obituary reads.

He left behind at least 20 pairs of stylish sneakers and other footwear.

Ryan was predecased by his grandparents, Guenter and Rose Reineke. He is survived by his mother, Barbara brother, Michael and sister, Christina Reineke; along with his aunt Elke, uncle Dino, and cousin Alex Donofrio.

He is also survived by his father Kevin and the Danlasky relatives.

He will be sorely missed by his extended family in Germany and Austria and all his friends from Montvale.

After cremation -- a Burial of the Dead Service -- was held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Pearl River, NY on Feb. 6, 2021.

Becker Funeral Home in Westwood, NJ handled the arrangements. Donations in Ryan Reineke’s name can be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Pearl River or the seaturtlerecovery.org or seaturtleinc.org

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.