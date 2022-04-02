Bergen County Native Kevin Holdefehr, 22, Dies In Las Vegas Motorcycle Crash

New Jersey native Kevin Holdefehr died in a Las Vegas motorcycle accident on Saturday, March 26. He was 22 years old.

The Allendale native was on his Kawasaki when he struck a Hyundai Sonata that turned out of a driveway and came directly in his path, 8newsnow reports.

moved to Las Vegas in 2020, after he went to Montana to finish high school and fell in love with the outdoors, his obituary says.

He took pride in his job as a Technical Specialist for REI (Recreational Equipment, Inc.) in Las Vegas, but previously worked at the Paramus store.

"Fearless" was among many of the words being used to describe him.

A Funeral Mass will be Monday, April 4 at the Church of the Presentation in Upper Saddle River.

