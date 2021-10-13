Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Bergen County Native Jorge Merced Jr. Dies Suddenly, 21

Cecilia Levine
Jorge Merced Jr.
Jorge Merced Jr. Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

Longtime Bergen County resident Jorge Merced Jr. died suddenly on Oct. 6. He was 21 years old.

The Garfield native was a student at William Paterson University in Wayne and worked at GNC in Wallington, according to his obituary.

More than $6,700 had been raised on a GoFundMe for the family as of Wednesday.

"We are writing to you today to let you know of the sudden and unexpected passing of Jorge Merced Jr," the page reads. "Jorge was a wonderful son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend who brought joy to those around him.

"We are absolutely heartbroken and devastated by Jorge’s passing."

A cause of death was not released.

Services were held Oct. 11 at the Aloia Funeral Home in Garfield.

