Bergen County Native, EMT Amy Baker 'Always Put Others First -- Even During Cancer Battle'

Fair Lawn native Amy Baker died on Sept. 17 after a long and courageous cancer battle. She was 46 years old.

Baker had been living in Rockaway Borough with her beloved husband, Harry III, and children, Melissa and Harry IV.

"Her courage and strength were admired by all who knew her," Baker's obituary says.

"She always put others first, even while battling her own illness."

Baker worked as a human resources manager for the Parsippany-Troy Hills library until 2011. Previously, she worked with the Garfield and Saddle Brook Ambulance Corps.

Interment was held at Beth-El Cemetery.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.