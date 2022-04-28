Bergen County Mom Fought Cancer With Unwavering Dignity

Lifelong North Arlington resident Lisa D. Carlucci-Diehl died on April 21 after a nearly 10-year battle with breast cancer. She was 45 years old.

"Lisa has never wavered in her fight," reads a GoFundMe launched by Sharon Rizzo for Lisa's two girls. "She was a warrior, the bravest most loving and selfless woman we all know! She will never be forgotten!"

The campaign had raised more than $31,000 as of Thursday, April 28.

Lisa worked as a medical billing specialist in East Rutherford for nearly a decade, her obituary says.

Lisa leaves behind her two children, Arielle Castellanos and Avery Diehl; husband Brianl parents James and Cindy Carlucci; special aunt and caretaker Wanda Echevarria; her siblings and a host of loved ones and friends, according to her obituary.

Services were held Monday, April 25, with a private cremation.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Lisa can be made to the Susan G. Komen Organization , 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

