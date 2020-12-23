Bergen County Mom, Beloved Business Owner Antonella Maniscalco Dies, 53

The community is coming together in support of a Bergen County family mourning the loss of their rock: Antonella Lucia Romano Maniscalco.

A caring wife, loving mother and passionate businesswoman, Antonella died on Dec. 12, after a bout with cancer. She was 53 years old.

More than $31,700 had been raised on a GoFundMe for her family as of Wednesday.

The campaign was launched by Antonella's husband's longtime friend by Daniel Briganti.

"To know Antonella and Alex is to know a true love story," Briganti writes.

"Their love for each other is genuine, selfless, compassionate and kind."

Both emigrated from Italy to the U.S., where they built a beautiful life together for their 8-year-old daughter, Alessandra.

The family's world was turned upside down last Februrary, when Antonella -- owner and operator of Wyckoff's Stone and Tile Emporium -- was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.

"Antonella is the reason that the business flourished and is now too weak maintain the business," Briganti writes. "Alex worked in the catering/wedding business which has been nonexistent since the pandemic began."

Now, on top of paying the bills, Alex is left grieving the loss of his wife while caring for their daughter.

"We know that they would never ask for help," says Briganti, "but we are starting this GoFundMe to do whatever we can to make their lives a little less stressful during this difficult time."

Condolences poured in.

"Antonella was a co-worker and friend," one person wrote on her obituary. "Her smile was contagious. She did whatever she could to help people. She would come into a room showing her personality bigger than life.

"Her world was her family Alessandro and daughter Alessandra."

Services for Antonella were held earlier this month at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe in memory of Antonella.

