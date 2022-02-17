Beloved Trenton Native, Montclair State Grad Dies Suddenly At 23

Beloved Trenton native and Montclair State University graduate Taquesha Tift died suddenly on Monday, Feb. 7. She was 23.

Tift grew up in Trenton and attended the Mercer County Health Science Academy, her social media pages say.

Tift then went on to study exercise science at Montclair State University, where she graduated in 2021, her page says.

Social media tributes were pouring in for Tift, who was remembered as a loving soul and a “special light in this world.”

“God gifted you with so much charisma, you can light up a room and make anyone smile!” writes Tiffany Hargrett.

“You gave us... modesty, humbleness, honesty and character!

Others remembered Tift as a talented performer who embraced her time on stage.

“Praying you are dancing on those streets of gold up there in heaven babygirl,” reads a tribute from Dona Florence.

Tift’s funeral will be held at Triumphant Life Community Church on Euclid Ave in Trenton at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23 with interment at Colonial Memorial Park in Hamilton.

Click here to view the full obituary of Taquesha Tift.

