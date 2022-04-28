Beloved Sussex County Mom Of 2 Dies Suddenly, 37

Beloved Sussex County mother of two Danielle Alana Assante died suddenly on Friday, April 22. She was 37.

Born in Pequannock, Danielle graduated from Newton High School in 2003, her obituary says.

She had pursued several different jobs over the years, including dog training, restaurant management, and other “odds and ends,” according to her memorial.

Danielle was known for her love of animals, her incredible cooking abilities, and her passion for makeup.

“She truly lived her life through simple pleasures,” reads her memorial. “She had an uncanny way of connecting to people through their inner child.”

Above all, Danielle is remembered for embracing her role as a loving mother to her two children, Aryiana and Aiden Wilkinson.

In addition to her children, Danielle leaves behind her parents, Paul and Barbara Assante; siblings, Michael, Alan, and Nicole Assante; step-mother, Jennifer Assante; as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Danielle’s viewing was held at the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 27.

Donations can be made in Danielle’s honor to the Center for Prevention (61 Spring Street, Newton, NJ, 07860).

“Her memory will be carried on by all of her family and friends, never forgetting her outgoing and beautiful personality,” reads her memorial.

Click here to view the full obituary of Danielle Alana Assante.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.