Beloved Sussex County HS Senior, Aspiring Chef Kyle Porzuelo Dies After Leukemia Battle, 18

Beloved Sussex County high school senior and aspiring chef Henri 'Kyle' Porzuelo died at Morristown Medical Center on Monday, Feb. 7 after a valiant battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He was 18.

Born in Newton, Porzuelo grew up in Andover Township, his obituary says.

Porzuelo was months away from finishing his senior year at Newton High School. He was an aspiring chef planning to attend the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park.

Porzuelo was also known for his love of music, theatre, and the arts.

“He enjoyed singing, dancing, drawing, playing video games, and making people laugh,” his memorial says. “He was a fun-loving silly boy who was kind to everyone he met.”

More than $4,000 had been raised on GoFundMe for Porzuelo’s funeral expenses in just one day.

“He was a warrior who defended himself for 2 years against AML,” reads the campaign. “His passing left us with his cheerful disposition and strong conviction that there is always a better tomorrow.”

Porzuelo leaves behind his loving parents, Henry and Neah (nee Guarin) Porzuelo; his brother, Harvy Porzuelo; his sister, Kate Porzuelo; as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Porzuelo’s funeral will be held Friday, Feb. 11 at Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church on Sparta Avenue in Sparta.

“He remained full of courage, a positive spirit til the end,” reads the fundraiser. “He was never alone in this journey.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘In loving memory of Kyle Porzuelo’ on GoFundMe.

