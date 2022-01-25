Beloved Sussex County HS Grad, Bio Technician Ashley Hipper Dies Suddenly At 25

Beloved Sussex County high school graduate and bio technician Ashley-Maria Hipper died suddenly at her home in Boynton Beach, Florida on Jan. 12. She was 25.

Born in Denville, Hipper grew up in Glenwood and graduated from Vernon High School, her obituary says.

Hipper then went on to earn a degree from Fortis Institute and was preparing to work as a bio technician, according to her memorial.

Hipper was known for her passion for nature and animals. She loved the Appalachian Trial and Stairway to Heaven.

Hipper was also remembered for her soulful singing voice and love of music and photography.

“She had a creative side specializing in abstract paintings and loved photographing scenery,” her memorial says. “She had a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh.”

Several friends and family members shared their condolences on social media:

“You were one of the best friends anyone could ask for,” writes Lauren George. “I’m so heartbroken over this. I hope you know how much you are loved.”

Hipper leaves behind her loving parents, Daniel and Joan Hipper; a sister, Alexsis Hipper, as well as numerous extended family members and dear friends.

Hipper’s visitation was held Jan. 21 at the Ferguson—Vernon Funeral Home on Route 94 in Vernon.

Donations can be made in Hipper’s honor to Shatter Proof and the New Jersey Humane Society.

Click here for the full obituary of Ashley-Maria Hipper.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.