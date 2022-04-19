Beloved North Jersey Native, Monmouth University Grad Dies Suddenly, 35

Beloved North Jersey Native and Monmouth University graduate Julitta D'Adamo-Filosa died unexpectedly at Community Medical Center on Monday, April 11. She was 35.

Born in Secaucus, Julitta attended St. Aloysius Academy in Jersey City before graduating from Mater Dei High School in Holmdel in 2004, her obituary says.

Julitta went on to earn history and education degrees from Monmouth University, according to her memorial.

Julitta then moved to Lanoka Harbor with her husband, Richard Filosa, and had lived there at the time of her death, her obituary says.

Julitta was remembered for her love of reading, especially Star Wars and Harry Potter. She also had a passion for traveling and had visited several parts of Central America.

“Julitta made friends wherever she traveled and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her,” reads her obituary. “If you were fortunate enough to become her friend, you would have a friend for life.”

Meanwhile, Julitta’s organ donations will save two lives, her husband announced on social media.

In addition to her husband, Julitta is survived by her loving mother, Julitta Manobianco; her father, John D'Adamo; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Susan and Richard Filosa; as well as numerous extended family members, close friend, and her beloved dog, Penny Pup.

Julitta’s funeral service was held at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home in Toms River on Thursday, April 14.

Click here to view the full obituary of Julitta D'Adamo-Filosa.

