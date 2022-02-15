Beloved North Jersey Mom Of 2 Laurie Uffer Dies Suddenly At Age 40

Beloved North Jersey mother of two Laurie Uffer died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb. 8. She was 40.

Uffer grew up in Mount Olive, where she graduated high school in 2000, her obituary says.

She later attended County College of Morris and had most recently been working as a home health provider in Washington, where she lived at the time of her death, her memorial says.

Uffer was known for her wide range of interests, including horseback riding, traveling, deep-sea fishing, and spending time with her many close friends.

Above all, Uffer is remembered for embracing her role as a caring mother to her two young children, Kayla and Liam.

“She was an amazing friend and all-around good soul,” reads her obituary.

“She was kind, beautiful on the inside and out, and possessed an amazing spirit which will never leave us.”

In addition to her children, Uffer leaves behind her mother, Patricia Uffer; father, John Uffer; stepmom, Tina; her brother, Michael; sister-in-law, Monique; nephew and niece, Hudson and Simone; her Aunt Mildred Slattery; as well as numerous extended family members and dear friends.

Uffer’s visitation will be held Tuesday, Feb. 15 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Norman dean Home For Services on Righter Avenue in Denville.

Donations can be made in Uffer’s memory to the Integrity House in Secaucus.

“With a smile that would light up the room, you could always count on her to brighten your day,” her memorial says.

“She will be missed immeasurably, but never forgotten.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Laurie Ann Uffer.

