Beloved North Jersey Mom Of 1-Year-Old Girl Jennifer Lara Dies Suddenly On 33rd Birthday

North Jersey church parishioner and beloved mother of a one-year-old girl Jennifer Guadalupe Rodriguez Lara died suddenly on Jan. 22 — what would’ve been her 33rd birthday.

Born in San Salvador, Lara was a parishioner at Mountaintop Church in Hackettstown, where she lived at the time of her death, her obituary says.

Lara was a skilled and passionate cook who enjoyed watching soccer and cheering for her favorite Madrid team, her memorial says.

Above all, Lara was a loving mother to her one-year-old daughter, Victoria Grace.

More than $6,000 had been raised for Lara’s funeral expenses on a GoFundMe launched by her mother, Ana Del Carmen.

“Hi my name is Ana, I am fundraising for my daughter,” reads the campaign. “…We need some help for funeral spends.”

“Jennifer passed away on her birthday. Jennifer left behind a one-year-old Victoria Grace…Thank you very much for your help.”

In addition to her mother and daughter, Lara is survived by five siblings, Jefferson, Gerardo, Christian, Henrry and Katherine, as well as extended family members and several close friends.

Lara’s funeral was held Jan. 29 at Maguire-Scala Memorial Home on High Street in Hackettstown.

“In the short time I met her she was a great, kind and friendly person,” reads a comment on the fundraiser from Alex Flores.

“May the lord hold her close now and forever in eternal peace.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Help Grace In the Loss of Her Mother Jennifer’ on GoFundMe.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.