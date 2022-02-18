Contact Us
Obituaries

Beloved North Jersey Dad Dies Suddenly, 34

Valerie Musson
Beloved North Jersey father Franklin Long died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at the age of 34.
Long attended Hackensack High School before graduating from Union County College in 2010, his social media pages say.

He then moved to Newark, where he lived at the time of his death, his Facebook page says.

Long worked as a field technician for ROI in West Caldwell.

He was remembered as a devoted father and brother.

“My heart is broken,” reads a tribute on Long’s obituary. “I was a big sister to such [a] beautiful baby boy…I love you and miss you dearly.”

Long’s funeral will be held at Cantelmi Long Funeral Home on Linden Street in Bethlehem, PA, on Monday, Feb. 21.

Click here to view the full obituary of Franklin Long.

