Beloved NJ Elementary Student Dies Unexpectedly At Age 12

Beloved New Jersey elementary school student Jeremian N. Suriel died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb. 1. He was 12 years old.

Lovingly called “CoCo” by his friends and family members, Suriel attended Gloucester Township Elementary School in Blackwood, his obituary says.

Suriel was known for his love of music and sports, including baseball and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He also enjoyed video games and getting in front of the camera to create videos on TikTok with his cousins, Emani, Nyla, Alayla, and Cornell, according to his memorial.

Suriel is predeceased by his mother, Jahaira Suriel; Aunts, Nakeama Nokes and Latroya Gibson; and Uncle Walter Nokes.

In addition to his cousins, Suriel leaves behind his loving father, Tyreece Gibson; brothers, Jahmir Suriel, Tyreece Gibson Jr., Jamil; sisters, Zhane Feliciano, Alayzia Feliciano, and Nyia Gibson; Paternal Grandmother, Arlene Gibson; Paternal Grandfather, Troy Gibson; Aunt, Jenester Nokes; Uncles Terrance, Troy, Tyron, Terrell (Shaira) Nokes; Great Grandmother, Barbara Nokes; Great Uncle and Aunts, Maternal Grandmother Noelia Suriel; Maternal Aunts, Angie, Nuka, Nicuary, Noemi Suriel, Aunt Trisha, as well as several close friends.

Suriel’s funeral was held at May Funeral Home on S. 4th Street in Camden on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Click here to view the full obituary of Jeremian N. Suriel.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.