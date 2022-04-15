Beloved Morris County Native, Montclair State Grad Dies After Decade-Long Cancer Battle, 30

Beloved Morris County native and Montclair State University graduate Nicolas A. “Nick” Lucchesi died at Morristown Memorial Hospital on Saturday, April 9 after battling cancer for more than a decade. He was 30.

Born in Morristown, Nick graduated from Whippany Park High School in 2009, his obituary says.

Nick then went on to attend Bloomsburg University and Montclair State University, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing and Business Administration, his memorial says.

Nick was most recently working as a senior office coordinator at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Nick was known for his passion for sports, particularly basketball and baseball, as well as rooting for his favorite teams, the Yankees, Knicks, Giants, and North Carolina Tar Heels.

Above all, Nick was remembered for his kind and caring soul and ability to make others smile.

“Nick’s life was too short, but those who were fortunate enough to cross paths with him were touched by his kindness, courage, and unconditional love,” reads his obituary.

“He had a great sense of humor and looked for the positive in every situation. He was the ultimate fighter and an inspiration to many.”

Nick leaves behind his loving parents, Robert and Dawn Lucchesi (Lattarulo), his brother Bob, his sister-in-law Melissa, his brother Eric, as well as numerous extended family members and dear friends.

Nick’s funeral will be held at Notre Dame of Mt. Carmel Church in Cedar Knolls on Wednesday, April 20.

Donations can be made in Nick’s memory to his page for Lynch Syndrome Research at Memorial Sloan Kettering.

Click here to view the full obituary of Nicolas A. “Nick” Lucchesi.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.