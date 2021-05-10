Beloved Essex County Youth Pastor From PA Dies

The death of a New Jersey youth pastor is being mourned by family, friends and members of his church in Irvington.

Pastor Israel Razak Adebayo of Easton, PA died on Friday. He was the youth pastor with the Christ Glory International Ministry.

Adebayo is survived by his wife, four daughters, relatives and countless other friends and loved ones.

A GoFundMe page created by Adedamola Adedeji is raising money in his honor.

As of Tuesday morning, more than $14,000 had been raised.

"Pastor Israel Adebayo dedicated his life to preaching the gospel and winning souls for Christ," the GoFundMe page says.

"He was instrumental in the upbringing of a lot of young souls and teaching the way of the Lord."

Condolences poured in.

“Brother Razak” as we fondly called him since we were all teenagers at CGIM," one person wrote.

"He was gentle and extremely kind. Gentle is the only word that comes to my mind when I think of him. May his soul Rest In Peace."

"Pastor Isreal was a blessing to my life." another said. "He will be greatly missed."

