Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

'Bells Ringing' For Late Fort Lee Attorney, Mom Of Four

Jerry DeMarco
Ann Mrkic-Zgonene
Ann Mrkic-Zgonene Photo Credit: Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home

"Death bells were ringing" in Croatia as news spread of the sudden death of a Fort Lee attorney from Tenafly.

A funeral Mass was scheduled for this coming Wednesday for Ann Mrkic-Zgonene, 47, who died early last week in Edgewater.

Mrkic, formerly of Tuxedo Park, NY, leaves behind four children -- Kate, Emma, Niko and Matthew -- as well as her parents, an aunt, uncle and nephew, cousins and a sister-in-law.

Born in New York City to Marija and Mile Mrkic (now of Fort Lee), Mrkic was graduated from the Academy of Holy Angels in Demarest before earning degrees at Wellesley College and Fordham Law School.

She was involved in several charities and organizations and took great pride in her Croatian heritage, family members said.

Visiting hours are scheduled from 4-8 p.m. at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home , 327 Main Street, opposite the Fort Lee Library.

A funeral sevice was scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Madonna R.C. Church On The Hill, 340 Main St., Fort Lee.

